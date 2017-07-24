[VIDEO] White Waiter Gets Distasteful Racist Note Instead Of Tip, Watch His Response

Recently, a young waiter at a Mexican cantina in Memphis, Tennessee was shocked to find a racist remark on a receipt he left for a customer instead of a tip.

Nathan Bergeron, a white waiter at “On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina” told WATN-TV last week that while waiting on his last table for the night he received absolutely zero tip on a meal costing nearly $50. Bergeron had worked hard to make sure the husband, wife, and teenager were satisfied with their experience.

Instead of including gratuity, the table left a shocking note: “We don’t tip white ppl, LOL.”

“I was more shocked,” Nathan said of the incident. “The fact that they would be so blatant and put it out there. I treated that table no differently from anyone else,” Bergeron explained.

When Nathan showed his friends the receipt, some were outraged and others thought he was taking things too seriously. One of his friends even set up a GoFundMe page in response to the message and was able to raise nearly $7,000 for Bergeron.

This is a kid who is living out of his car and doing everything he can to make ends meet. This kind of treatment is unacceptable. Do you agree?