After Harvey Weistein’s departure due to numerous sexual harassment allegations, many stars and other celebrities have opened up to deliver their point of view.

Though they all vary, one of them in particular caught the attention of the medias.

During a red carpet interview at the CinéFashion Film Awards on Sunday, fashion designer Donna Karan, creator of DKNY, was asked to weigh in on the scandal hours after the film mogul was fired.

Karan did not condemn Weinstein. She instead condemned all of the women who reported having lived sexual harassment from him. She highly suggests the victims had ” asked for it ” with the way they presented themselves.

Here’s a transcript part of the interview:

” I think we have to look at ourselves. Obviously, the treatment of women all over the world is something that has always had to be identified. Certainly in the country of Haiti where I work, in Africa, in the developing world, it’s been a hard time for women.”

” To see it here in our own country is very difficult, but I also think how do we display ourselves? How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?”

” And what are we throwing out to our children today about how to dance and how to perform and what to wear ? How much should they show? ”

As a legend in the fashion world, her comments come as a shocking surprise. Do you think she should apologize for such a claim?

Here’s the full interview :