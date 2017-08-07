[VIDEO] Watch Vegan Protesters Menace Family Butcher Shop Until They Put On That Sign

In Berkeley, California a group of vegans spent months bullying and protesting a local mom and pop butcher shop. After daily harassment, the store has caved to the demands of the liberal extremists.

The animal rights group, known as Direct Action Everywhere, staged weekly protests outside of “The Local Butcher Shop,” which sources a wide assortment of meats for the neighborhood. Protests ranged from chants on megaphones to ‘bloody’ human bodies wrapped in saran wrap on a pallet. There is no question that the protests had a negative impact on the business, as customers were intimidated as they approached the store every morning.

After four months of intense bullying, the butcher shop agreed to a hang a sign in their window that reads: “Attention: Animals lives are their right. Killing the is violent and unjust, no matter how it’s done.” The sign was hung even though the butcher shop practices humane processes.

When they were contacted by reporters, a husband and wife team named Monica and Aaron Rocchino declined to comment.

“The sign was the most palatable for the options brought to our business,” Monica told NBC Bay Area.

Locals fear the store’s decision will lead to even more protests in the area.