[VIDEO] Watch University Instructor Brutally Assault Two Conservatives During Anti-Trump Protest

A University of Illinois graduate instructor was arrested for assaulting two students during an anti-Trump protest Thursday, stealing the phone of one student and slamming it down on the sidewalk.

Tariq Khan is a PhD candidate at the university and has taught courses such as “Constructing Race in America” and “U.S. Gender History since 1877.” He is also involved with various anarchist and communist organizations including Black Rose Anarchist Federation and Antifa, in addition to working with the undergraduate socialist students.

Khan went a little over the top when one of the onlookers of the protests had something to say to him. During the protest, one of the onlookers said “Don’t you have anything better to do? Don’t you have kids?” A comment that should probably not get any person mad enough to fight you, but Khan was a little bit upset to say the least.

Khan immediately drops what he’s doing and walks up to the group of men, claiming they were “threatening his kids”, which they were not. Khan then starts pushing and shoving the group, taking up close pictures of their faces, clearly trying to get one of the men to hit him first. When that plan doesn’t work, Khan wrestles a phone out of one of the mens hands and starts walking away with it.

The men then claim they are going to call the police, to which Khan throws the phone on the sidewalk, cracking it, and he walks away. The group of onlookers found out the mans identity and called the police, filing a police report.

This is a sad overreaction from Khan and hopefully he gets what is coming to him in the form of an assault charge. This is a horrible look for the anti-Trump group and their minions that the ones leading the protests are this unstable.