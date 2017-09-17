[VIDEO] Watch How The Students React When School Prohibits “The Lord’s Prayer” During Graduation Ceremony

East Liverpool High School specifically told the graduating senior class that they were forbidden from singing “The Lord’s Prayer” during the graduation ceremony. These Ohio students were not going to let anything ruin their big day, so guess what they did?

They recited the Christian prayer in front of everyone right after the class valedictorian welcomed everyone to the graduation ceremony.

Melissa Watson, East Liverpool Superintendent, stated “It was totally spontaneous, apparently something the kids wanted to do. I had no knowledge of it. The crowd seemed to support it.”

The school had originally scrapped the song because the Freedom and Religion Foundation said that it promoted religion and violated the U.S. Constitution’s policy for the separation of church and state.

Larry Walton, school board president, told a NBC News associate that “It was a decision made because we don’t have a lot of money and we’d rather hire teachers than pay lawyers.”

East Liverpool High School might press charges against these graduating seniors because they went against the school official’s wishes.

Robert Hill’s son, Bobby Hill, was one of the graduating seniors who experienced this momentous event. Bobby’s father expressed, “I’ve always taught my two boys to stand up for what you believe is right. The same lesson my parents taught me. It doesn’t matter if it’s over religion or something else – take a stand.”

“SOOOOO Proud of these kids. Stand up for GOD, they are great examples of the future!!!!!!”

“These young people’s parents must be so PROUD! I don’t know any of them and I am proud of them.”

