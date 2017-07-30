[VIDEO] Watch The Sickening Move John McCain Makes Right After Killing GOP’s Repeal Vote

Millions of Americans are still frustrated by Arizona Senator John McCain’s vote to kill the so-called “skinny” Obamacare repeal. Now, details of what he did before and after casting his controversial vote have been released to the public.

According to The Washington Post, McCain called Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) to tell him that he was going to vote no before he went to the floor. When reporters asked him about his intentions, he reportedly told them to “wait for the show.”

After casting his vote, McCain was spotted hugging California Democrat Dianne Feinstein.

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly immediately criticized McCain for his decision. McCain’s vote was the final and deciding vote that brought the decision to 51-49.

“I’ve known Sen. McCain for decades & respect him,” O’Reilly tweeted. “But on a bill that would’ve diminished the failure of Obamacare, he let his country down.”

McCain has stood firmly behind his decision.

“While the amendment would have repealed some of Obamacare’s most burdensome regulations, it offered no replacement to actually reform our health care system and deliver affordable, quality health care to our citizens,” McCain later said in a statement. “I’ve stated time and time again that one of the major failures of Obamacare was that it was rammed through Congress by Democrats on a strict party-line basis without a single Republican vote. We should not make the mistakes of the past. The so-called ‘skinny repeal’ would have removed the individual mandate — forcing people to buy health insurance — and the medical device tax.”