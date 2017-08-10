[VIDEO] Watch Sick Bill Maher Make Fun Of A 9 Year Old Boy For Writing A Letter To Trump

Recently, Sarah Huckabee Sanders posted a photograph of a letter sent to President Trump from a 9-year-old boy.

“Thank you, Dylan (aka Pickle) for your letter to @POTUS! We hope to meet you soon!” Sanders wrote on Twitter.

Here’s what Dylan had to say to the Commander in Chief:

“Dear President Trump, my name Dylan but every body calls me Pickle. I’m 9 years old and you are my fovrit President. I like you so much I had a birth day about you. My cake was the shap of your hat. How old ar you? How big is the white hose? How much monny do you have? I don’t now why people dont like you. You seme nice can we be friends? My pitcher is in her so if you see me you can say hi. Your friend Dylan.”

Instead of recognizing the letter for the adorable message it is, talk show host Bill Maher decided to attack the 9-year-old child for not having perfect grammar. He mocked the child on live television.

“This is more of an indictment of the educational system of America. I don’t blame the kid. They haven’t taught him ‘is’ at the age of 9?” asked Maher. “They owe this kid an apology.”

Maher then proceeded to articulate his own letter, mocking the minor all the while.

“Do you like your boss Mr. Putin? When I drink too much milk I get in troubl for pootin too. When you beat up on real Mexicans does candy come out? How much money do you have? If only there were some way to find out,” said Maher.

This is absolutely disgusting. Do you agree?