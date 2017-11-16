[VIDEO] Watch Shepherd Smith “Destroy” Uranium One Conspiracy And Save Hillary Clinton

Just when you thought Hillary and her band of lawbreakers were caught red handed with the uranium One deal, she has her team of national media conglomerates quickly come to her defense to shake off all the accusations.

The accusations against Hillary Clinton boiled down very simply are that she used her power under the Obama Administration to sell off 20% of America’s uranium to the Russians, in exchange for nine members of that deal to donate a combined $140 million dollars to the Clinton campaign.

Shep Smith refutes this statement, claiming it is incorrect, when it is in fact true.

Watch Shep Smith desperately try to get Hillary off the hook.

The fact is that President Trump said that Hillary Clinton’s state department approved the deal, and they did in fact do that, whether it was just Hillary or not involved was not part of the statement or the issue. A government agency that Hillary Clinton was in charge of, signed off on this deal.

The fact is that Hillary Clinton has been trying to hard to shed light on conspiracies she believes exist between Trump and Russia, but in reality, she is the one approving and profiting off of under the table deals with Russia and not disclosing donations coming from those involved in the deals.

Shep Smith also argues that no matter what, Hillary Clinton had no ability to stop a deal of this size from even happening, because it had so much support from government agencies, including Hillary’ agency, so she’s not at fault because she couldn’t do anything about it..

She could have voted no? and she didn’t have to accept donations from those involved in the deal, which by the way is no small number at $140 million. I guess the money was too much incentive for Hillary to do the right thing in this case.