[VIDEO] Watch How Muslim Completely Loses It When He Finds Bacon In McChicken

A Muslim activist group is calling for workers at a Decatur, Alabama McDonald’s to be fired after a Muslim family allegedly found pieces of bacon hidden in their McChicken sandwiches.

“The bacon was either on top of the chicken or hidden underneath within the sandwich so [the consumer] couldn’t tell if it was there or not,” said Khuala Hadeed, head of Alabama’s Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Hadeed believes the incident was “an intentional act of religious and ethnic bigotry,” as Islam forbids its followers from eating pork.

The family was reportedly visiting from New York when they stopped at the restaurant and ordered 14 sandwiches for the group. When the family picked up on a “smoky” taste they didn’t recognize, they took a closer look at the sandwiches. That’s when they found small pieces of bacon hidden in their food.

“It doesn’t sound like a mistake, especially on 14 sandwiches,” Hadeed said.

A representative for the Decatur McDonald’s has denied malicious intent on behalf of his employees. He has yet to address whether he thinks the family was falsifying the story.

“We want to assure our customers that this was not an intentional act by our employees,” said the representative in a statement. “We value every customer and strive to ensure all orders are accurately prepared and served. We are looking into the matter to understand what happened.”

Hadeed isn’t backing down.

“[The family eats] McChicken all the time at McDonald’s,” she said. “They knew what they ordered — they know what’s in the sandwich.”