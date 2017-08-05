[VIDEO] Watch Michelle’s Most Pathetic Speech: Some Of You Don’t Like Me “Because Of My Skin Color”

On Tuesday night, former First Lady Michelle Obama made her largest public appearance since leaving the White House, speaking to 8,500 people at the Women’s Foundation of Colorado’s 30th anniversary at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

In the address, Obama said she would always be disliked by some Americans because of the color of her skin.

“The shards that cut me the deepest were the ones that intended to cut,” she said. “Knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won’t see me for what I am because of my skin color.”

Obama also said she doesn’t want to let racists off the hook by pretending she doesn’t feel racism.

“Women, we endure those cuts in so many ways that we don’t even notice we’re cut,” she said. “We are living with small tiny cuts, and we are bleeding every single day. And we’re still getting up.”

She then took a surprising stand for America—a country she says she was never proud of until her husband became president.

“The people in this country are universally good and kind and honest and decent,” she said. “Don’t be afraid of the country you live in. The folks here are good.”

