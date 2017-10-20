[VIDEO] Watch Laura Ingraham Eviscerate “Nutbag” Democrat Who Invented Huge Lie About Trump

A Democratic Congresswoman named Frederica Wilson, recently fabricated a complete lie about president Trump in an attempt to stir up controversy. Wilson decided to shamelessly exploit the grief of a Florida woman whose husband, Sgt. La David T. Johnson, was just killed in action during a deployment in the African country of Niger.

Wilson made a statement to the press claiming the Trump said to the widow, “He knew what he was signing up for, but I guess it hurts anyway.” Trump forcefully denied it, writing that the congresswoman “totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!”

Future Fox anchor Laura Ingraham snapped back at Wilson on her radio show, stating, “None of us know what happened on that phone call, but I can tell you this, I would love to put Frederica Wilson on the stand and I would impeach her credibility in about 30 seconds. She is a virulent Trump hater, and a tea party hater, and a conservative hater.”

Ingraham continued, “How many of you give much credibility to the woman who walks around with a rhinestone cowboy hat that looks like it came from Dolly Parton’s costume closet?” She also explained how Rep. Waters managed to play hotheaded Democratic Congresswomen Maxine Waters of California and Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas. Stated Laura, “I mean, I’m all for colorful dressing, but you dress like you came — you look like you came out of a carnival. This woman’s a nutbag. She’s always on a tear about impeachment. So, she wants Trump impeached, and now she’s flapping her mouth about what happened in the car.”

Thank god somebody in the media is willing to stand up to those who would just blatantly lie about our president. It’s disrespectful to Trump and the office of the president, and just another cheap and failed attempt to make our President look bad.