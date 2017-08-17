[VIDEO] Watch Kat Timpf Break Up Live On TV And Make Deeply Emotional Comment About Trump

The violence that broke out over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia regarding the removal of a Confederate statue has shaken up a multitude of media figures, on both sides of the political spectrum.

In particular, Kat Timpf of Fox New’s program The Specialists could not seem to keep her mouth closed. She recently went on a tirade about our President’s most recent press briefings on air.

Then Timpf, who looked almost as if she was about to cry, said “It’s honestly crazy for me to have to comment on this right now, because I’m still in the phase where I’m wondering if it was actually real life what I just watched.”

Timpf revealed that she couldn’t “believe it happened” in reference to the press briefing, and it was “one of the biggest messes that I’ve ever been in.” She also added, “He’s not measured in his criticism. He goes after people as soon as he has the inkling. For him to take 48 hours, that is something he has never done before. … It shouldn’t be some kind of bold statement to say, ‘Yes, a gathering full of white supremacist Nazis doesn’t have good people in it. Those are all bad people, period.’”

“The fact that that’s controversial. I don’t know if I should laugh. I have too much eye makeup on to start crying right now. It’s disgusting,” Kat concluded.

