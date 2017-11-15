[VIDEO] Watch Joe Biden Claim He Hopes Trump’s Presidency Will Be The Single Exception In American History

Joe Biden, who appeared on late night comedian Steven Colbert’s show recently, was asked a question about how the office of the presidency is going to be viewed after Trump’s election, to which he responded, “God willing, it will go down as the single exception in American history, I really mean that.”

I hope the people’s perspective of the office changes, if it does, it will be for the better. In the past, the office of the president was viewed as unattainable for normal Americans reserved for an elite class of politicians bred from birth to be politicians, disconnected from America and the trials and tribulations of the working class so they could focus on obtaining law degrees. Trump shattered this mold that America was trapped in.

Trump was a man who came from an upper middle class family and turned his name into a brand, and turned himself into a billionaire. A hardworking business man, a man who has undeniably made mistakes, a man who has created his own wealth and carved out his own place in this world.

Trump is a regular man, not a perfect man, and the office of the president has been viewed by citizens in the past as an office that needs to be held by an almost superhero-like political figure who could never make mistakes, and needs to be a moral compass for every American.

The truth is the president just needs to be a man capable of being a strong leader, who can conduct the most powerful government and country that has ever existed, and who better to do that than a man who had made a reputation for being a ruthless leader who demands respect and loyalty in the business world?

Oh but he had a conversation on a bus with other men about being attracted to attractive women! So he isn’t perfect! Good, that means he’s a regular American man.