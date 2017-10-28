[VIDEO] Watch This Insane High-Speed Pursuit Between The Police And… A 10 Year Old Boy

http://nypost.com/video/police-chase-10-year-old-car-thief-in-high-speed-pursuit/

Watch this insane video of a ten year old boy in Ohio, who lead police on a wild goose chase for miles. The young boy stole his mothers, boyfriends car while waiting to go to school in the morning and took it for a joy ride.

The boy got onto the highway and starting weaving dangerously through traffic as police tailed him. He then got off the pavement and started driving parallel to the highway on the grass to avoid road spikes.

As the child attempted to get his car back onto the highway, he was boxed in by police and confronted. He was brought in without any injuries.

This was an incredibly dangerous stunt by this young child and thanks to the police, he was apprehended without anybody getting hurt, and with minimal damage to property. Situations like this are very precarious and it takes a lot of training and precision for a police force to be able to handle it without anybody getting hurt, especially the kid driving.

One question we do need to ask however, is how did this young boy have access to a car and keys? I don’t want to get into the business of questioning parenting, but was the child left in the car alone with the keys in the ignition?

how was he unsupervised for long enough, on a morning where he’s going to school and presumably there are adults up and moving around, that he was able to steal his mother’s boyfriends car?

While everybody who was involved is lucky to have not been hurt, we should all consider just how lucky they are, and how easily this could happen to somebody else, and how different of a result it could be.