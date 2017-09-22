[VIDEO] Watch Hillary Giving Advice On What Trump’s Speech At UN Should Have Been, POTUS Shuts Her Up Instantly

President Donald Trump made an incredible speech at the United Nations General Assembly, but of course Hillary Clinton would call it terrible because she wishes she was in his position. Clinton told Stephen Colbert that she would have said the speech differently had she been in the president’s shoes.

Hillary stated, “I thought it was very dark, dangerous, not the kind of message that the leader of the greatest nation in the world should be delivering. You are both required to stand up for the values of what we believe in: democracy and opportunity, as a way to demonstrate clearly the United States remains the beacon that we want it to be.”

“While, of course, when you face dangerous situations, like what is happening in North Korea, to make it clear, your first approach should always be diplomatic. What I’d hoped the president would have said was something along the lines of, “We view this as dangerous to our allies, to the region, and even to our country. We call on all nations to work with us to try to end the threat posed by Kim Jong Un, and not call him “Rocket Man,” the old Elton John song,” she continued.

Hillary concluded, “But to say it clearly, ‘We will not tolerate any attacks on our friends or ourselves. But you should lead with diplomacy. You should lead with the commitment to try to avoid conflict however you can.”

On Twitter, President Donald Trump followed her rant with the perfect come back, “After allowing North Korea to research and build Nukes while Secretary of State (Bill C also), Crooked Hillary now criticizes.”

Hillary Clinton is such a hypocrite.

Do you think she would have done a better speech than Trump ?