[VIDEO] Watch What Happens After Trump’s Epic Rant About National Anthem Protesters : « Get That Son Of A B**ch Off The Field »
by ago0
President Donald Trump shared how he truly feels about NFL players protesting during the National Anthem and he is right, it is downright disrespectful.
One user stated:
Trump he wishes NFL owners would fire “son of a b***h” football players who don’t stand for national anthem – says NFL ratings are down big
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 23, 2017
Watch what happened right after:
The crowd began cheering “USA! USA! USA!” after Donald Trump expressed how he would handle a protesting player.
This user was very happy with the president’s idea:
Love this: @realDonaldTrump on NFL players disrespecting our flag/anthem: "get that son of a b***h off the field right now – YOU'RE FIRED!"
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 23, 2017
Do you think the owners should do as President Trump says?