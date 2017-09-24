[VIDEO] Watch What Happens After Trump’s Epic Rant About National Anthem Protesters : « Get That Son Of A B**ch Off The Field »

President Donald Trump shared how he truly feels about NFL players protesting during the National Anthem and he is right, it is downright disrespectful.

One user stated:

Trump he wishes NFL owners would fire “son of a b***h” football players who don’t stand for national anthem – says NFL ratings are down big — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 23, 2017

Watch what happened right after:

The crowd began cheering “USA! USA! USA!” after Donald Trump expressed how he would handle a protesting player.

This user was very happy with the president’s idea:

Love this: @realDonaldTrump on NFL players disrespecting our flag/anthem: "get that son of a b***h off the field right now – YOU'RE FIRED!" — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 23, 2017

Do you think the owners should do as President Trump says?