[VIDEO] Watch The Epic Freakout Of Democrat Lawmaker’s Arrest For Speeding… The Most Hilarious Video You Will Ever See

A police dashboard camera captured an interesting exchange between a police officer and a Democratic lawmaker. The woman pulled over is Jennifer Schwartz Berky, a county legislator in Ulster County, New York, and after getting pulled over for going 13 miles per hour over the speed limit, she does everything she can to get out of a ticket.

First she attempts to get special treatment from being a government lawmaker, then she attempts to get out of the ticket by claiming she’s broke, then she claims she has PTSD. The excuses are endless, and the whining is brutal, this is a must watch video.

The incident happened in May, but the video was only just released, despite the fact that her lawyer was doing everything in his power to keep the video from getting out, right in time for local elections.

Berky apologized for her utterly bizarre behavior on Friday, according to the Daily Freeman, a Kingston newspaper.

“The video released earlier this week of my town of Ulster traffic stop captured a tough moment for me,” Berky wrote. “Like so many working families, I too face tough times and stressful situations. As a professional, a public servant and a mother, I know my interaction with Police Officer Gary Short was unacceptable. I want to apologize to Officer Short and thank him for his patience and professionalism with me during a very difficult time.”

“I hope to use it to grow and learn how to better represent the diverse working families who reside in the great city of Kingston,” Berky also wrote.

A common trend among democrats is that they feel as if they are above the law, but Berky found out in a very public and embarrassing way that she’s not. Berky is going to be at the mercy of the voters on November 7th, and I’m guessing they don’t love what they see in this video.