[VIDEO] Watch Darryl Strawberry Destroy ESPN Reporter Who Called Trump “White Supremacist”

By this point, we’re all tired of the dragged out storyline that liberals keep telling. Recently ESPN reporter Jemele Hill attacked our president on Twitter via a rant that was no different from what the rest of liberal nation has been saying. Hill said in a post, “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”

So many of us are fed up with the continuous harassment of President Donald Trump. Especially Darryl Strawberry, 1980s New York Mets legend, who stood up for his close friend Donald Trump on Varney & Co. on Fox Business News.

Strawberry responded to Hill’s initial comments, “I think no one should call anyone anything. President Trump, he’s a great man to me. He was always gracious to me. I really love him, his family, I was on his show and he’s always been kind to me… I’ve known him quite well and every time I’ve seen him and been around him he’s always been so gracious with me and I’m always grateful for that.”

He continued, “A lot of people say things because they have their own issues and they’re hurting on the inside. When you’re pointing fingers at someone else, three are pointing back at you. I never want to sit and point fingers at someone like the President of the United States. He’s got a job to do and we all need to pray for him and we all need to support him, that’s what we need to do.”

People seemed to love his response; one viewer said, “Daryl Strawberry on Varney this morning. Still hitting homeruns.” Another viewer posted, “Wow! Daryl Strawberry is the man! Well said!”

Well said! He’s the man.