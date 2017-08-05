[VIDEO] Watch Chuck Schumer Boldly Attacking Barron Trump… He’s Going Too Far

Liberal extremist and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer issued a threat against the safety of 11-year-old Barron Trump. In an interview earlier this year, Schumer called on the NYPD and the federal government to stop providing a security detail for Barron while he was attending school in New York City.

“Mayor Bill de Blasio ought to tell the Congress if we don’t pay for it, New York City cops aren’t guarding it, and let the Feds put more people in. That’s what I think he should do,” Schumer told Buzzfeed.

Schumer seems to think that putting a child’s well-being in jeopardy is justified because Trump is “a huge disappointment to most Americans.”

What do you think? Should he be forced to step down?