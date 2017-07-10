[VIDEO] Watch Ben Shapiro Slam Radical Muslim For Defending ‘Jihad’ Against Trump

Recently, a live debate aired between Ben Shapiro and Hassan Shibly, a man from CAIR who is defending Linda Sarsour’s call for Muslims to bring “jihad” against Trump.

Though Dana Perino does, admittedly, lose a bit of control in the segment, Shibly looks deranged as he begins yelling. When Shapiro begins talking about the extremist pasts behind both Sarsour and CAIR, Shibly attempts to “change the subject.”

The bottom line is this: it is as irrational to demand that ‘jihad’ only means religious violence as it is to pretend it NEVER means religious violence. And that’s the inherent problem with Sarsour’s declaration. Though she could be “jihad” in the internal definition of the word, it could trigger a different course of action.

As one Twitter user noted, “Mein Kampf” also just means “personal struggle,” but something very different comes to mind when you hear it referenced.