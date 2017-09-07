[VIDEO] US Navy Veteran Forced To Rip His American Flag Wrap Off Of His Mailbox

John Ackert, retired U.S. Navy Officer, was enraged last week when he received a letter from the Southwood Residential Community Associate in Tallahassee, Florida. This letter angered Ackert because it said that he must remove the American flag wrap around his mailbox, or else he would face penalties.

John recently told WCTV that he feels he is being bullied and for that reason he is not going down without a fight. The retired U.S. Navy Officer has made an appeal.

He said, “I view this as a form of bullying to be honest and I think people should stand up to bullying of any form, and particularly this.”

Even though Ackert’s wrap had been up for four years, the H.O.A. claimed his mailbox was not “in consonance” with the aesthetic values of Southwood.

The letter stated, “As the holiday season comes to a close, please remove the American flag mailbox wrap. Decoration may be displayed 30 days prior and must be taken down 15 days after.”

However, Ackert said “It was put there 30 days after I moved into this house.”

The Southwood Residential Community Association’s board of directors said that the flag “honors all those actively serving in the military and the veterans who have made sacrifices for our freedom.”

“Many homes in Southwood proudly fly the American flag.” The statement continued, “In keeping with the Florida Statue, the community allows residents to display two portable flags (one American flag and one U.S. military flag), plus two additional flags on a freestanding 20-foot flagpole (one American flag and one U.S. military flag).”

The H.O.A. is giving John Ackert 15 days to remove the American flag wrap, otherwise he will be fined. Unfortunately he has still not received any information on his appeal.

This is outrageous.

Do you support this veteran’s right to honor Ol’ Glory?