[VIDEO] Tucker Carlson Exposes How CNN Intentionally Demolished Donna Brazile’s Credibility

The nightmare week for CNN just got a lot worse. Tucker Carlson and Fox News are pointing out that CNN is now doing what it has done so many times in the past, destroy the credibility of a black person in order to protect the party and the Clintons. Carlson said on air that he believes CNN has directed their employees to destroy the credibility of Donna Brazile.

For those unfamiliar with the situation, Donna Brazile was head of the Democratic National Committee for the last 5 months of the Hillary Clinton campaign and in her new book, she details how the Clinton’s grabbed control of the DNC and pushed Hillary through the primaries to steal the Democratic bid from Bernie Sanders. Brazile also makes other claims such as the Clinton campaign being racist towards her and sexist.

Carlson said:

According to highly informed sources we spoke to – highly informed – top management at CNN directed its employees to undermine Brazile’s credibility. Anchors and producers were vocally offended — many of them — by Brazile’s attacks on their friends, the Clintons. If you’ve been watching that channel, you may have noticed CNN’s anchors suggesting that Donna Brazile cannot be trusted, precisely because she took part in efforts to rig the primaries for Clinton. Watch.

As is illustrated by the video, liberal newscasters on CNN, Anderson Cooper, and Brooke Baldwin are both using the same exact talking points to smear the credibility of Brazile, almost as if they were given the same order..

It is sad how obvious it is that the mainstream media works for the Democrats, and more specifically, the Clintons. If this was a normal politician she would be in jail by now, but Hillary is too connected for that, she’s above the system, and this is just another example of somebody else being thrown under the bus for Hillary’s wrongdoing.