[VIDEO] Trump’s Presidency Is The “Darkest Political Moment In American History”, Phil Donahue Started

On a recent segment of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” former talk show host Phil Donahue sparked outraged with his assertion that President Donald Trump’s presidency was “the darkest political moment in American history.”

Donahue took his time on air to criticize Republicans for giving Trump their support.

“He can shoot a gun down Fifth Avenue, right?” Donahue began. “All of a sudden we got a crotch-grabber for a President. This is the darkest political moment in American history. Who’s going to argue that?”

We’re not surprised MSNBC would take things this low, but we’re tired of seeing the president get disrespected on live television. Do you agree?