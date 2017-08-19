[VIDEO] Trump’s Moral Authority Has Been Seriously Jeopardized Declares Senator Tim Scott, Here’s Why
by ago0
Things are getting twisted!
The Senator of South Carolina Tim Scott told Vice News that because of the outlandish comments that our President made about Charlottesville, his moral authority has been compromised.
Wow.
It has since been reported that Attorney General Jeff Sessions made an unannounced visit with Scott today:
Are we in this state of crisis solely because of the comments Trump made about Charlottesville?