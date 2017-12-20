[VIDEO] Trump’s Animatronic Has Been Added To Disney World’s Hall Of Presidents Exhibit, Watch What He Says

An audio-animatronic figure of President Donald Trump, has been added to Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents exhibit.

In the now updated Hall of Presidents, Trump is positioned next to Abraham Lincoln who is seated, and is surrounded by all 43 of the pervious presidents. He even has a preset message that he delivers to visitors of the hall.

“Above all, to be American is to be an optimist, to believe that we can always do better, and that the best days of our great nation are still ahead of us,” the figure made in Trump’s likeness says.

The Hall of Presidents has been around at Walt Disney Studios in Orlando, Florida since since 1971. During their visit, park-goers enter a room made to resemble Independence Hall in Philadelphia, visitors then watch a short film as the animatronic figures of presidents begin speaking.

Since the Presidency of Bill Clinton, the presidents themselves are allowed to record their own greetings for their model.

The attraction reportedly closed on Jan. 17, three days before Trump’s inauguration with a sign that read: “Currently being prepared to welcome our new president.”

The Hall of Presidents is famous and it’s about time President Trump was immortalized in the hall with the other presidents this great country has had. I also want to applaud President Trump’s use of the personalize slogan because his chosen sentence is top notch.

Since Trumps inauguration, for most people, it hasn’t felt like a normal presidency. There have been rising tensions, groups of people refusing to accept Trump as president, feuding amongst politicians like we have never seen before, but events like this, bring things back to center.

Trump is just another president, one of 44, while everything happening now seems like the most important thing to happen, there are hundreds, and thousands, of years of U.S. presidents left to go, so many more changes to be made, America is and always has been a work in progress, and Trump is another sep in the process.