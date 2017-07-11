[VIDEO] What Trump Does For This Marine Puts Obama To Shame

Toward the end of his eight years as commander in chief, Barack Obama’s approval ratings with our US military had plummeted. More than half of troops surveyed had an unfavorable opinion of Obama, frowning on his decision to decrease military personnel and cut in defense budgets.

President Trump has taken a completely different approach to our nation’s safety.

“I’m going to make our military so big, so powerful, so strong, that nobody—absolutely nobody—is going to mess with us,” Trump said. It’s clear that he has immense respect for the military and realizes they need his full support.

When Trump returned to Washington D.C. from the G20 Summit this weekend, the hat of one of the U.S. Marines guarding his helicopter blew off his head. Trump stopped to pick up the hat, placed it back on the Marines head, and patted him on the arm.

When the wind blew the hat off the second time, Trump chased it down once again.

It’s clear we have a true leader in the White House. Do you agree?