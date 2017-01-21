Video Of Trump Family With New Baby Breaks The Internet… Watch It Go Instantly Viral

“Barron Trump playing with his baby nephew! Great kid! #Inauguration#InaugurationDay2017#TRUMP“

The above was tweeted on the day of Donal Trump’s Inauguration. It’s important to focus on the good things in life especially when we have such a long road ahead of us. We’re on the right path certainly but it won’t be easy making America great again!

With your support though, clearly anything is possible. Take this as the first lesson from president Trump. We need to focus on the good things in life and being transparent. He isn’t hiding or focusing on the negative. He’s just saying it how it is.