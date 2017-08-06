[VIDEO] Trump Family Makes A Stunning Announcement, Leaving Fans In Awe

The mainstream media is doing everything it can to make President Donald Trump look like a super-villain. That’s why they aren’t reporting the fact that Eric and Lara Trump have just donated $20 million to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Eric recently called St. Jude’s a “national treasure.” He was visibly moved while talking about his donation. This is just one example of how giving the Trump family truly is.

This comes after Eric went on live television to defend his family from the attacks they are forced to face on a daily basis.

“My wife is seven months pregnant. If you saw some of the comments she receives from people. I can’t even say them on the air they’re so ghastly,” Eric said. “There are no borders for these people.”

Eric also argued mentioned the similar treatment of his younger siblings, including 11-year-old Barron Trump.