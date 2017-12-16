[VIDEO] Trump Cuts “The Red Tape Of Regulation”, Starts The “Most Far Reaching Regulatory Reform In History”

President Donald Trump on Thursday spoke about his plan to slash government regulations, calling it “the most far reaching regulatory reform in history.”

“By ending excessive regulation, we are defending democracy and draining the swamp,” Trump said at a White House event promoting the Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions.

In January, Trump signed an executive order that for every one new regulation that we adopt, two existing regulations must be eliminated.

Trump said that goal has been exceeded, and for every new regulation introduced, government agencies have eliminated 22.

“The never-ending growth of red tape in America has come to a sudden, screeching and beautiful halt,” Trump said.

Trump argues that the lack of regulations is what makes the stock market soar, which it has been since Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election. On top of the stock market climbing, unemployment is at a 17-year low and wages are rising.

He said this deregulation effort is just getting started, as there are still decades of excess regulation to remove.

“Let’s cut the red tape, let’s set free our dreams and, yes, let’s make America great again. And one of the ways we’re going to do that is by getting rid of a lot of unnecessary regulation,” Trump said before symbolically cutting a ribbon on stacks of paper representing the exponential growth of the regulatory code.

This has been Trump’s mission since he arrived in the White House, make government and government regulation less complicated. A perfect example of this is the tax code, which under Trump was revised to be a lot simpler and easier to understand for the average American.

Every president before Trump just wanted to add, add, add more regulation, but in reality it’s just bogging down the government, we need less regulation to allow business to go unimpeded.