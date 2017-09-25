[VIDEO] Trump Banned From Famous Talk Show Because He’s Considered « Dangerous For The Country »

Republicans were forced to suffer eight long years under the Obama Administration, however, we did not complain, start riots, or show open contempt for him as a human being. Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is obviously a part of the LGBTQ community, but we are unsure if that had anything to do with her latest statements to Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who appeared on her daytime show.

Ellen DeGeneres explained why President Donald Trump will never appear on her show Ellen stating, “There’s nothing I’m going to say to him that’s gonna change him and I don’t want to give him a platform because it just…validates him.” Ellen continued, “And I can’t have someone that I feel is not only dangerous for the country and for me personally as a gay woman, but to the world.”

Megyn Kelly then described her time during the election with Donald Trump saying, “I was on the receiving end of his [Trump’s] attentions, shall we say, for a long time. And I think in a way I was a canary in the coal mine because now we see what he was doing to me he’s doing to all the media. As much as we love to hate the media, I worry about them. It’s hard to be out there reporting on him fairly and get beaten up every day and every night. And it’s bad for the First Amendment, it’s bad for the country, even if you think the media is biased.”

A stunned Ellen DeGeneres asked, “But now you have a new show and would you have him on your show?” Kelly responded calmly stating, “Definitely. I mean, I would not say no to the sitting President of the United States.”

