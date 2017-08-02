[VIDEO] Thugs Disrespect The Flag, Watch How US Marines Teach Them A Brutal Lesson

When two U.S. Marines spotted protesters burning the flag, they were outraged. It was time to teach them a lesson.

At the beginning of the video, the protesters are riding around on a Vespa. When the two veterans saw what was happening, they started running after them.

After snatching the flag, you can hear one of the Marines saying, “We served our country and that’s f***ing bulls***.”

They’re right. Men and women have served and died for the flag. It deserves respect.

