[VIDEO] Teacher Refuses To Reveal Immigration Status And Gets Detained, Tries To ‘Teach’ Border Patrol A Lesson

There is a number of Border Patrol checkpoints set up along the United States’ border with Mexico. All cars, whether they are traveling within the country or outside of it, are stopped and asked a series of questions by Border Patrol agents.

The checkpoints are part of a rule decided by the United States Supreme Court in 1976.

“The Border Patrol’s routine stopping of a vehicle at a permanent checkpoint located on a major highway away from the Mexican border for brief questioning of the vehicle’s occupants is consistent with the Fourth Amendment, and the stops and questioning may be made at reasonably located checkpoints in the absence of any individualized suspicion that the particular vehicle contains illegal aliens,” the ruling reads.

But that didn’t stop Shane Parmely, a middle school teacher from San Diego, from throwing a public tantrum about the fact that this law was being enforced. Her outrage began when she was traveling with her family in New Mexico, where she was stopped at a checkpoint.

“Citizens?” an agent asks as she pulls up.

Instead of answering the question, Parmely responded with: “Are we crossing a border?”

The officer ran through several Supreme Court cases before asking Parmely if she would like to read them. The teacher refused.

“So, if I just come through and say, ‘Yes, I’m a citizen,’ I can just go ahead?” Parmely demanded. “So, if I have an accent, and I’m brown, can I just say, ‘Yes,’ and go ahead, or do I have to prove it?”

“I have a bunch of teacher friends who are sick of their kids being discriminated against,” she added. Instead of reading the information and answering the questions, Parmely explained that she had time to wait and ‘see what happens’ if she refused to answer.

After 15-minutes, a female agent came over and told Parmely it had nothing to do with “brown people” and that if she was Canadian, Swedish, or any other nationality she would still be asked the same question.

“You guys should be proud of that, especially for the young kids in the back,” the Border Patrol agent commented.

Parmely called the remark “nationalist propaganda.”

