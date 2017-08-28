[VIDEO] Students Are Floored When They Learn The Insane Secret Their Ex-Vet Teacher Kept Hiding

Jim O’Connor is a tenured math teacher, who also happens to be a strict Vietnam veteran. He has a short, military-style haircut and sharp, watchful eyes that regularly scan his classroom, so most students don’t mess with Mr. O’Connor.

His voice catches all of his students’ attention after being in the military for so many years. He refuses to put up with rowdy and restless teens in a high school classroom.

Jim is an algebra and calculus teacher at St. Francis High School in California. HIs method of teaching and reigning in 32 boys is take “no bull.” Although the students know him for his strict behavior in class, they were baffled when they learned what his nickname was outside of school.

Jim lent a helping hand at a hospital after a friend convinced him to give blood at a blood drive. He has type O negative blood, which is sought after as the universal blood type.

Jim would return regularly to donate both blood and platelets until he managed to become the hospital’s top donor, sharing 72 gallons of his blood so far.

Jim is a lifelong bachelor and does not have any children, so when he saw that he could help these children by donating blood, he continued.

This high school teacher enjoys rocking them, walking them, and even feeding them. The nurses, physicians, as well as the entire staff love when Jim volunteers, especially the children.

