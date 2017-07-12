[VIDEO] Store Owner Demands Woman Remove Her Hijab, Watch What Happens Next

In a video clip that has since gone viral, a Muslim woman was caught attempting to shoplift items from a supermarket inside of her hijab. The footage shows the thief being confronted by staff members at the supermarket. She removes at least nine items from her hijab.

The items were discovered after a man and woman became suspicious the customer as trying to walk out of the store without paying for all of her items. Apparently, their suspicion was correct. The woman even had items hidden in her headscarf.

The woman storms out of the store without being charged.

Viewers of the footage were quick to express outrage, and some even demanded that hijabs be made illegal.

“It’s no different than going into a bank with a ski mask covering your face!” one reader wrote.

Not surprisingly, liberals took a ‘softer’ approach.

“Maybe we should ask ourselves why she was trying to steal washing up liquid. Theft is wrong but what kind of society is this when people have to steal stuff like that. Poor woman, I hope she gets the help she needs and every human being deserves,” one Daily Mail reader commented.

What do you think of this incident?