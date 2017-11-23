[VIDEO] SHOCKING: Watch Desperate North Korean Soldier Espace To South Korea While Under Fire

Intense footage was just released from the demilitarized zone that shows a North Korean soldier making a mad dash to freedom in South Korea as he’s pursued by North Korean soldiers.

United Nations Command released CCTV footage Tuesday of a suspected North Korean staff sergeant in his 20s fleeing the poverty ridden country last Monday, first in an army jeep, then on foot.

The man crossed into South Korea near the Joint Security Area while his fellow North Koreans chased after him, firing on him as he ran.

The North Korean soldier was shot multiple times by the time he crossed the border into South Korea. He was rescued by South Korean troops and airlifted to a medical facility in Suwon. He has already undergone two major surgeries, and he is scheduled to have another surgery Wednesday.

The soldier had multiple parasites and widespread infection which complicated the medical procedures.

Watch this video:

The North Korean soldier has regained conciouness and is communicating freely with the medical staff. The soldier’s first words were “is this actually South Korea,” and a South Korean flag was hung in his room in the hospital to remind him that he actually made it, defying odds. The soldier is suffering from depression and post traumatic stress disorder but will make a full recovery in South Korea.

What this man had to go through to make it to South Korea was absolutely unbelievable and we all should applaud this man for risking his life for freedom. The state of affairs in north Korea is absolutely horrible and people want out. This man has the courage to risk his life for the freedom that every human being deserves, good for him and hopefully more North Koreans are able to make the dangerous trek over the demilitarized zone into safety in South Korea.