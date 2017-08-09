[VIDEO] Shocking Video Shows How Immigrants Invaded A Small American Town

A recent incident in Dearborn, Michigan shows the danger of labeling all Muslim refugees as a “peaceful people.” While there are, without question, peaceful Muslims (and many of them)—not all of Islam is what liberal extremists position it to be. Make no mistake, there are some people living in this country who hope to one day enforce Shariah law.

As Freedom Daily notes, under Barack Obama’s government, so many Muslim migrants moved to Dearborn, Michigan that they gained the majority in the town. Instead of attempting to assimilate to American culture, they have transformed Dearborn to a very different place.

Now, the refugees are reportedly branching out to neighboring towns as well. We’ve seen a significant demographic shift in these cities and their local governments.

What do you think about this?