[VIDEO] Shocking Announcement About Impeachment… They Want Another One To Bite The Dust

For months now, California Democrat Maxine Waters has been on a relentless mission to get President Donald Trump impeached. Now, according to a recent appearance on The View, it looks like she is targeting Vice President Mike Pence as well.

“Do you think Pence will be better than Trump?” Joy Behar asked Waters.

“No, and when we finish with Trump we have to go after Putin,” she said, confusing Pence with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Waters made headlines for being the first national lawmaker to call for Trump’s impeachment. She has outraged Americans everywhere by calling him a “pathological liar.”

In another interview this week, she called Trump “the most deplorable person I’ve ever met in my life.”