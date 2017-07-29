[Video] Sessions Makes Unthinkable Announcement After Trump Attacks Him

President Donald Trump made headlines this week for bashing Attorney General Jeff Sessions on his Twitter page. Now, Sessions has broken his silence, saying Trump’s comments were “kind of hurtful.”

“Well, it’s kind of hurtful, but the President of the United States is a strong leader,” Sessions told Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“He is determined to move this country in the direction he believes it needs to go to make us great again, and he has had a lot of criticisms—and he is steadfastly determined to get his job done and he wants all of us to do our jobs and that’s what I intend to do,” Sessions added.

This comes after Sessions told the Associated Press that he still has a “harmony of values and beliefs” with the president.

“I serve at the pleasure of the President,” Sessions told the Associated Press. “I’ve understood that from the day I took the job.”

During an interview last week, Trump said he would never have appointed Sessions if he had known he was going to recuse himself from the investigation into his campaign’s collusion with Russia.

“Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the President,” Trump said. “How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair—and that’s a mild word—to the President.”

He also criticized Sessions for his handling of the Hillary Clinton investigation.

“Why didn’t A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got big dollars ($700,000) for his wife’s political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp!”

