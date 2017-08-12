[VIDEO] Sessions Makes A Despicable Move Against Trump And Protects Hillary Instead

Hillary Clinton had to relinquish even more of her privacy this week when a federal judge ordered a new search of her emails. Millions of Americans think that Clinton should have already been punished for her crimes.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, Judge Andrew Napolitano revealed on Fox Business that Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Department of Justice have blocked access to these emails.

Napolitano stated, “The Trump State Department and the Trump Justice Department sent the same lawyers into this judge to make the same arguments that had been made for four years during the Obama years, that we’ve already searched and we are not going to search anymore.”

This report came after the U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta ruled that there was not enough investigation done by the State Department in relation to emails between Clinton and her aides.

What do you think is really going on here?