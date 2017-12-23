[VIDEO] Sarah Sanders Takes The Most Powerful Picture Of Trump

The White House schedule was more open his week than it generally is, leading people to believe the free time was in place so Trump and his White House staff could see the GOP Tax Bill through, but what Trump did with that free time is pretty amazing.

So when Trump up and left the White House unannounced and boarded Marine One, the media was a little confused at first.

Instead of a ceremony for the legislation, Trump spent his day at Walter Reed Hospital.

The hospital is the largest military hospital in the country and is the first stop stateside for many wounded American military members.

Trump went around the hospital and met with wounded service members and their families, thanking them for their service and listening to what they had to say.

The President personally pinned Purple Hearts on the wounded American soldiers, the Purple Heart is a honor given to those who are wounded in combat and was established by George Washington.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders posted this photo on Twitter with the caption:

One of the most powerful moments of my life watching POTUS give the Purple Heart to this American Hero. Amazed by the strength and resilience of the men and women in our Armed Forces.

Today, @POTUS @realDonaldTrump presented the Purple Heart to an American Hero, at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/xvSg35Xs70 — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) December 21, 2017

It was an emotional day at Walter Reed hospital.