[VIDEO] Samantha Bee Compares NFL Players To Slaves “Working On A Field”

The untalented “comedian” Samantha Bee just compared NFL players to slaves “working on a field.”

President Donald Trump initially stated, “If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect. … our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”

Samantha Bee responded, “Hey, wow! And what a conversation we’re having! Talking about black people and their owners and how they should be grateful for the privilege of working on a field. Who says Trump is taking us backwards!”

Bee was not happy with Fox News’ host Gingrich’s comments. He had originally stated, “If you’re a multi-millionaire who feels oppressed, you need a therapist, not a publicity stunt.”

Samantha Bee replied, “No if you’re a multi-millionaire who feels oppressed, you’re a Fox News personality, and you still need a therapist! And, if anyone knows about treating soldiers and first responders with respect, it’s the guy who decided to fire transgender soldiers and deport paramedics who happen to be Dreamers!”

Samantha Bee was trying to insult Trump, but instead she just proved how racist she is.

Take a look at the video: