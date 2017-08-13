[VIDEO] Rosie O’Donnell Makes The Weirdest Call To Kim Jung Un About Trump, Gets Instantly Crushed Instead

Note: This article contains coarse language that may offend some readers.

Rosie O’Donnell has definitely voiced that she is not a fan of Donald Trump.

It’s obvious from her Twitter feed that she despises President Trump, take a look:

At times, Rosie engages in entertaining Snapchat videos as well.

She addressed North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in her latest video.

O’Donnell stated, “Hi Mr. Kim Jong Un, sorry if I didn’t pronounce that right. Anyway, sir, our president, Donald, is a moron, don’t listen to him. We don’t.”

Although the aim of her mission was unclear, it apparently backfired somewhere throughout her Twitter rant.

A commentator ridiculed O’Donnell on Snapchat:

O’Donnell reacted:

Rosie has also said, “Like every good American — I resist all that is MAGA.”