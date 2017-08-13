[VIDEO] Rosie O’Donnell Makes The Weirdest Call To Kim Jung Un About Trump, Gets Instantly Crushed Instead
Note: This article contains coarse language that may offend some readers.
Rosie O’Donnell has definitely voiced that she is not a fan of Donald Trump.
It’s obvious from her Twitter feed that she despises President Trump, take a look:
At times, Rosie engages in entertaining Snapchat videos as well.
we dont #Resist #TrumpRussia pic.twitter.com/lVFuRheRmM
— ROSIE (@Rosie) August 11, 2017
She addressed North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in her latest video.
O’Donnell stated, “Hi Mr. Kim Jong Un, sorry if I didn’t pronounce that right. Anyway, sir, our president, Donald, is a moron, don’t listen to him. We don’t.”
Although the aim of her mission was unclear, it apparently backfired somewhere throughout her Twitter rant.
A commentator ridiculed O’Donnell on Snapchat:
#YourAMoron #growup #TrumpIsMyPresident #TrumpIsYOURpresidenr pic.twitter.com/FIDYoljTl1
— IamTheLtLOne (@JacquelineMcNab) August 12, 2017
O’Donnell reacted:
Rosie has also said, “Like every good American — I resist all that is MAGA.”