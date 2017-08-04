[VIDEO] RED ALERT: North Korea Just Issued The Most Alarming Threat Against US

In the past few weeks, tensions between the U.S. and North Korea have been escalating quickly. Now, it appears things are reaching a critical point.

This Thursday, North Korea issued yet another threat to our country, warning that the regime would soon send “unexpected ‘gift packages’” and claiming America is “on the knife’s edge of life and death.” The regime also slammed the Trump administration.

According to Fox News, the threat was issued by Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of North Korea’s ruling party. The story was titled “Heed the Warning of Juche Korea.” In the report, authors claimed the Trump administration is being forced to “wave the white flag.”

“Every minute and every second, the new reality that U.S. mainland is on the knife’s edge of life and death is forcing U.S. administration to wave a white flag and fundamentally change her North Korea policy,” the piece stated. “It is not the denuclearization of N. Korea, but the security of U.S. mainland which should be the top priority of Trump administration.”

“If U.S. still refuses to accept such a realistic demand and doggedly pursue a hostile policy against North Korea in order to save face, she will receive unexpected ‘gift packages’ which we will continue to send,” the piece continued. Experts worry theses “gift packages” are actually missile tests.

This comes after U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy said the U.S. and its allies are prepared to use “rapid, lethal and overwhelming force” if necessary.

“North Korea remains the most urgent threat to regional stability,” O’Shaughnessy said.