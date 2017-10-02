[VIDEO] Puerto Rican Police Officer Drops Bombshell: San Juan Mayor Is Purposely Sabotaging Relief Efforts To Attack Trump

by American News Editor ago0

According to a police officer from Guaynabo, a suburb of San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz, San Juan’s mayor, is refusing to allow US supplies to be delivered.

This is unbelievable, especially because President Donald Trump is being criticized and blamed for these goods not arriving on time. It is not his fault!

