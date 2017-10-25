[VIDEO] Protesters Yells At Trump For Treason And Throw Flags, But Watch What Happens Next

Watch these videos of the president being harassed by liberal media members, very disrespectful.

Imagine coming to work in the morning, and because there is an opposing group who disagrees with the way you go about your work, when you show up to work, they throw things at you and chant insults at you.

Wouldn’t that get to you after a while?

Well these videos show the liberal media throwing Russian flags at the president at he walks by them, and a video of a man chanting “Trump is treason”.

Did we all just forget about the information coming out linking the Clintons to Uranium deals with Russia in which the Clinton foundation received $150 million in donations from foreign sources, including Russia?

Why is the narrative still that Trump is the one making underhanded deals with Russia, when we have evidence that the Clintons were the ones making those deals? Trump is the scapegoat for all the problems in Washington right now and it must be weighing on him.

Looks like someone threw Russian flags like confetti when Trump walked into the Senate. pic.twitter.com/BHxqh0JLBZ — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) October 24, 2017

Wow…protester gets in w/ gathered press, throws something @ POTUS, yells "Trump is treason" (📽 via @elizacollins1) pic.twitter.com/7UGhgidZ4I — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 24, 2017

Maybe after this people will understand a little bit why Trump doesn’t love the media. With the restricted amount of access that they get, they berate the president and literally throw things at him.