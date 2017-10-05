[VIDEO] In PR, Trump Looks Straight At San Juan Mayor And Pronounces The Words That Leaves Her Speechless

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. He also put the Mayor of San Juan in her place.

Puerto Rico’s Governor Ricardo Russell shared with the president that 16 people had died, a number that was later raised to 34, according to Fox.

President pointed out that a loss of one life is never a good thing, however, the devastation could have been much more severe. He stated, “If you look at a real catastrophe like Katrina … and you look at the tremendous … hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people that died … and you look at what happened here …. You can be very proud. All of your people, all of our people working together.”

The Mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz, has continued to complain on national television that the federal government’s response to the hurricane was too slow. She even wore a shirt that read “Help Us We Are Dying.”

Carmen Yulin Cruz has been criticizing the president for not responding quick enough, but it has recently surfaced that she has not been doing everything in her power to help her people recover.

