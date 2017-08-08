[VIDEO] Pat Boone Issues Massive And Very Surprising Warning To Trump

In the liberal entertainment industry, it’s rare to find anyone bold enough to put their career on the line and defend President Donald Trump. But Hollywood legend Pat Boone did just that when he warned that Hollywood is out to “vilify” Trump.

“The fact that he is the President of The United States does not earn him any respect at all. In fact, it just makes him an easy target,” Boone said. He went on to blame late-night talk shows and “Saturday Night Live” for some of the negative rhetoric surrounding Trump in Hollywood circles.

“I do think there are powerful forces and people in powerful positions who hold very contrary views,” he said. “They will — from ‘SNL’ and TV…— lampoon, and viciously for laughs. And late night talk show hosts they ridicule, and in effect do more than ridicule…”

Boone also argued that the president has been ‘more in tune with his religion’ since entering the White House.

“Trump is a fairly recent professed Christian…. It was only in the last year or two that he has had input from Christian leaders and ministers, and I think he has come to fully understand what being a Christian is,” he explained. “There is more of an overt evidence of faith in Trump than there ever was in Obama.”