[VIDEO] OUTRAGEOUS: CNN Calls Trump “White Supremacist” For Fighting Against MS-13 Gang

In a recent segment of Anderson Cooper’s show, CNN’s Margaret Hoover argued that if you want to fight against the M-13 gang, then you are somehow a white supremacist. This comes shortly after CNN gave a sympathetic interview to some MS-13 members and claimed President Trump is helping their cause.

“Trump was there to highlight the existence of criminal gangs,” Hoover said about Trump’s recent speech to police officers in New York. She went on to argue that what Trump “was actually doing is he was highlighting the existence of a criminal gang that in South American, El Salvadorian.”

She also went on to say that MS-13 members “are individuals from other countries, sometimes there are citizens of the country, sometimes they’re not, of course American citizens get caught up and every violent criminal who is here should be deported, and they are on borrowed time.”

But Hoover didn’t stop her ridiculous argument there. She went on to explain that President Trump was using his efforts against MS-13 to appeal to white nationalists.

“But there is a political move here to highlight…people who aren’t white, I think minorities, and to feed part of this really white nationalist, political support of Donald Trump. And if this overstates, I think, what the real problem is, we have violent crimes and criminal gangs here in the United States as well full of white people…This really wasn’t a law and order speech in that sense. This…really had a political undertone,” she concluded.

What do you think? Are her comments completely absurd?