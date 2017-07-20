[VIDEO] OJ Simpson Could Be Denied Parole For What He Was Caught Doing In Prison

Disgraced former NFL star OJ Simpson is scheduled to go before a parole board today, and many legal experts were predicting he would be released from prison. That was before Simpson was caught doing something in his Nevada prison cell that could ruin his chances of parole.

According to reports, Simpson was caught m**********g in his prison cell by a female corrections officer in June. M**********n is strictly prohibited in federal prisons in the United States.

“OJ is facing a disciplinary hearing after being written up for m**********g in his prison cell,” one source told Daily Mail. “He was caught by a female corrections officer making her normal rounds in late June.”

By the time Simpson goes before the Nevada Department of Corrections Parole Board today, he won’t have faced a disciplinary hearing for the charge.

“While it’s not the most serious charge to be written up for in prison, it’s serious enough that any potential parole date maybe be delayed or his parole denied altogether,” the source said.

Simpson has only served nine years of his 33-year sentence for kidnapping and robbery after he confronted a pair of memorabilia dealers at the Palace State Hotel and Casino.

Simpson is most famous for the alleged murder of his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994. Though he was found not guilty, many people believe Simpson got away with the crime.