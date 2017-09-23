[VIDEO] Obama Blasts GOP Trying To Undo Health Care Law, Says He Has To « Keep Our Leaders From Inflicting Real Human Suffering »

Former President Barack Obama is just mad that President Donald Trump is ridding the nation of Obamacare and luckily most people are happy about it.

Obama explained, “Better is good. You laugh but sometimes people forget that. I will take better every time. So that’s what’s needed today — the engagement of everyone who wants to see a better future for our children. Those of you who live in countries that already have universal health care are trying to figure out what’s the controversy here. I am too.”

“The legislation that we passed was full of things that still needed to be fixed, it wasn’t perfect. But it was better, so when I see people trying to undo that hard-won progress for the 50th or 60th time with bills that would raise costs or reduce coverage or roll back protections for older Americans or people with pre-existing conditions, the cancer survivor or the expecting mom or child with autism or asthma, for whom coverage would once again be untenable, it is aggravating,” the former president continued.

He proceeded, “And all of this being done without any demonstrable economic or actuarial or plain common sense rationale. It frustrates—and it is certainly frustrating to have to mobilize every couple months to keep our leaders from inflicting real human suffering on our constituents.”

Obama concluded, “But typically, that’s how progress is won and how progress is maintained on every issue. We have to stand up for each other, recognize that progress is never inevitable.”

His ego is so huge that he can’t stand seeing his legacy gone.

Now he’s just begging for attention.

